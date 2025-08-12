UGA could rename 2 Sanford Stadium gates after donors

The Brief Gate 10 — the stadium’s most recognized entrance, where the Georgia Bulldogs enter during the Dawg Walk — would be known as the Toby and Alisa Tate Family Gate. Gate 9, located on Sanford Drive above Gate 10, would be renamed the Mark and Andrea Kauffman Plaza. The agenda for the meeting shows the renaming of each gate is recommended for approval, which means they will likely pass.



Sanford Stadium could feature two renamed gates this football season, honoring alumni who have pledged millions to the University of Georgia and its athletic association, according to the Board of Regents agenda.

What we know:

No new entrances are being added. Instead, two existing gates would carry the names of donors whose contributions have supported athletic facilities and programs, but only if it passes in a vote at the Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday.

Toby and Alisa Tate Family Gate

What we know:

Gate 10 — the stadium’s most recognized entrance, where the Georgia Bulldogs enter during the Dawg Walk — would be known as the Toby and Alisa Tate Family Gate if regents vote yes. The entrance sits next to the Tate Student Center.

Toby Tate earned a business degree from UGA in 1982; Alisa Tate earned an education degree in 1986. The couple has pledged $2.5 million to the athletic association, with half of that already donated. Their contributions have helped fund the indoor athletic facility, the expansion of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, and the new track and field complex currently under construction.

Mark and Andrea Kauffman Plaza

What we know:

Gate 9, located on Sanford Drive above Gate 10, would be renamed the Mark and Andrea Kauffman Plaza, if regents approve.

Mark Kauffman graduated from UGA in 1984 with a business degree. He and his wife have pledged more than $5 million to the athletic association, with $2.5 million already received. The university said their money has gone towards athletics' buildings, the Satisky Family Mental Health and Performance Program, and the Student-Athlete Support Services Fund.

Renaming Sanford Stadium Gates

Dig deeper:

The agenda for the meeting shows the renaming of each gate is recommended for approval, which means they will likely pass.

The agenda also states that UGA's President Jere Morehead said the renaming of the gates follows university guidelines.