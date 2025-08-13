UGA Coach Kirby Smart admits to using someone else's name at Chick-fil-A
article
University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart says he’s learned a few tricks to avoid being recognized in public — even in his own state.
What they're saying:
During a recent interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, Smart revealed that when ordering at Chick-fil-A, he never gives his own name. Instead, he uses his son’s or wife’s name to keep the interaction quick and low-profile.
"I don’t like giving my own name because then I get into another conversation," Smart said. He told the hosts that he usually gives his wife's name or his son's name to avoid that problem.
What's next:
Smart’s Bulldogs will kick off their regular season at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd.