UGA Coach Kirby Smart admits to using someone else's name at Chick-fil-A

article

The Brief UGA head coach Kirby Smart says he uses his son’s or wife’s name at Chick-fil-A to avoid being recognized. Smart told ESPN he prefers to keep interactions quick and avoid extra conversations in public. The Georgia Bulldogs open their season at home against Marshall on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m.



University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart says he’s learned a few tricks to avoid being recognized in public — even in his own state.

What they're saying:

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, Smart revealed that when ordering at Chick-fil-A, he never gives his own name. Instead, he uses his son’s or wife’s name to keep the interaction quick and low-profile.

"I don’t like giving my own name because then I get into another conversation," Smart said. He told the hosts that he usually gives his wife's name or his son's name to avoid that problem.

What's next:

Smart’s Bulldogs will kick off their regular season at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd.