Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker supports school choice in op-ed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Herschel Walker
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker shared his views on school choice, which he said were formed by childhood experiences, in an op-ed for FOX News on Friday. 

Walker's piece, titled "School choice is gateway to the American Dream," explains he had a speech impediment as a child and struggled in school. 

"I was embarrassed to speak up in class or to ask my teachers for help, so my grades suffered," Walker wrote. "I lived in fear of what my classmates might do or say to me next on the playground." 

Support from family and coaches helped him improve his grades, he said. 

"With the help of God, my parents, teachers, and coaches, I went from having some of the worst grades to being one of Johnson County’s best students," Walker wrote. "As a product of public education, I was able to achieve the American dream because of all the support I had. Unfortunately, this is not the case for many kids living in lower-income communities."

Walker went on to star as a running back for the University of Georgia football team, where he won a Heisman Trophy as the nation's top college football player in 1982. 

Walker paraphrased former President Donald Trump, calling education the "civil rights issue of our day."  

"More than 3.3 million students across America attend charter schools, and over half are black or Hispanic," Walker said. "In my home state of Georgia, we have scholarship programs that give kids from Bankhead to Buckhead access to a quality education."

Walker is campaigning to unseat the Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won a special election to fill the seat of late former Sen. Johnny Isakson

Republican leaders are starting to rally around Walker. Trump publicly encouraged Walker to enter the race and gave a swift endorsement after he announced his campaign formally.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE