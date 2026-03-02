4-year-old fights for life after accidental shooting in Tyrone

The Brief Tyrone Police are investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old boy on Saturday. Police tell FOX 5 it appears the shooting was an accident. Police say the boy’s mother rushed him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.



A four-year-old boy from Fayette County is fighting for his life after what police believe was an accidental shooting.

What we don't know:

Tyrone Police have released few details, stating only that the shooting appears to have been an accident. It remains unclear if the child was playing with the weapon when it discharged.

The backstory:

Police state that Piedmont Fayette Hospital was placed on lockdown Saturday afternoon after the mother brought the child to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The lockdown is standard protocol when the location and circumstances of a shooting are unknown. Law enforcement agencies from across Fayette County responded to the scene.

What we know:

According to Tyrone Police, the first call regarding the incident arrived just after noon on Saturday. A family reported a child with a head injury; however, while officers were en route to the home, the hospital alerted authorities to a gunshot victim in the ER. Investigators soon determined it was the same child.

What's next:

Tyrone Police are investigating with assistance from the GBI. The Chief of Police stated that while the shooting currently appears accidental, the investigation remains ongoing.