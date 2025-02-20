Expand / Collapse search

Tyler Perry's 'Beauty in Black' filming in Midtown Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 20, 2025 10:32am EST
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tyler Perry production filming in Midtown Atlanta

Filming of Tyler Perry's Netflix series "Beauty in Black" shut down some roads in Midtown Atlanta overnight for filming.

ATLANTA - Parts of Midtown Atlanta are now back open after being temporarily shut down overnight for the filming of Tyler Perry’s Netflix series, Beauty in Black.

Production crews shot scenes near Tech Square, between Ponce de Leon and Fifth Street, with filming wrapping up by 6 a.m.

The first eight episodes of Beauty in Black were released in October, and fans can expect the show to return next month on Netflix.

New Tyler Perry Movie Coming to Prime Video

In addition to his series, Tyler Perry is set to release a new movie, "Duplicity," a drama-filled mystery following an attorney trying to uncover the truth behind the killing of her best friend’s husband.

Starring Kat Graham and Tyler Lepley, the film will premiere on Prime Video on March 20.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by Tyler Perry Studios. 

