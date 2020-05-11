Tyler Perry Studios surprises Grady healthcare workers with gourmet meals

article

Healthcare workers at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital were surprised with a special treat for the start of National Hospital Week courtesy of Tyler Perry Studios.

Monday, the hospital was given hundreds of gourmet meals prepared by Atlanta-based chef Elliot Farmer, himself a Grady baby, and his staff. It was a gift that was weeks in planning by the Tyler Perry Studios team, the hospital said.

A spokesperson for Grady said that they were "astounded" by the gift's generosity and kindness.

"To do something this special for our frontline care providers and support staff makes this year’s hospital week celebration extraordinary,” Grady’s Chief Experience Officer Lindsay Caulfield said. “We are humbled and honored by their support.”

This is not the only bit of kindness and good news the media mogul has been spreading through Atlanta in the last two months. Earlier in April, Tyler Perry paid for the grocery bills senior and high-risk shoppers at 44 Krogers across metro Atlanta.

Also in April, Perry gave a tip of $21,000 to spread between the 42 servers at a Houston's Restaurant on Northside Parkway who were out of work due to COVID-19.

