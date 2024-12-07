Tyler Perry Studios president dies in plane crash in Florida

article

The Brief Steve Mensch, the 62-year-old president and general manager of Tyler Perry Studios, died in a plane crash in Homosassa, Florida. The single-engine plane he was piloting was registered to him. It crashed about 60 miles north of Tampa. Investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are underway. Mensch was instrumental in advocating for Georgia's film industry through the Georgia Production Partnership and by helping maintain over $1 billion in film tax credits.



The president of Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios died Friday night when the small plane he was piloting crashed on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The studio confirmed on Saturday that Steve Mensch, its 62-year-old president and general manager, had died.

"We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Steve Mensch," the studio said in a statement. "Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It’s hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers."

The crash happened in Homosassa, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Tampa. Photos from the scene show the plane having come to rest upside down on a road. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The single-engine Vans RV-12IS was registered to Mensch at his home address in the Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville, according to FAA records.

Steve Mensch, the general manager and president of Tyler Perry Studios helped advocate for and maintain Georgia’s film tax credit of more than $1 billion a year . Those lavish subsidies have made Georgia one of the most active places in the United States for film and television production.

Mensch got into the movie business when he started working for Feature Systems, which provides equipment for the movie industry. He was hired by Atlanta-based Turner Broadcasting to run its studio operations, later becoming director of strategic production partnerships. It was there that he began to lobby state government for more aid to movie and television production.

Ric Reitz, an actor who also helped create the tax credits, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Mensch helped market the state before the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and helped launch the Georgia Production Partnership, an entertainment industry lobbying group.

"He was an important figure in the our growth to become a strong film and TV market." — Actor Ric Reitz on Steve Mensch's passing

"He was trying to formulate the vision for the marketplace before the Olympics and wanted a think tank of people in the community to make Georgia competitive," Reitz said. "He was an important figure in the our growth to become a strong film and TV market."

After a year helping plan and build a giant studio in China and brief stint helping to open Third Rail Studios in suburban Atlanta. Perry hired Mensch to help create and run his namesake studio in 2016. The studio sprawls across 330 acres (135 hectares) of a former Army base in southern Atlanta that Perry acquired in 2015.

Mensch died on the same day that Perry released "The Six Triple Eight," a war drama about a mostly Black and all-female World War II battalion. The film was shot at the Atlanta studio.

Mensch is survived by his wife, Danila, and three children.

Georgia leaders react to president of Tyler Perry Studios' death

Gov. Brian Kemp

"Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of Steve Mensch’s passing. A good man and an instrumental part of a studio Georgia is proud to call its own, his achievements made our state better and brought more opportunities to its people. His loved ones and the entire Tyler Perry Studios team will be in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn this loss."

Georgia entertainment industry responds to Tyler Perry Studios death

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner, GDEcD & Director, Georgia Film Office

"Georgia’s film community has suffered a huge loss with the passing of Steve Mensch, President and General Manager of Tyler Perry Studios. When I started at the Georgia Film Office 28 years ago, Steve was already a fixture in the film industry, working as the Vice President of Sales at Feature Systems, one of the handful of equipment suppliers in town. He was instrumental in the growth of studios in Georgia, serving as Director of Studio Operations at Turner Studios and as President of Third Rail Studios before joining Tyler Perry Studios in 2016. Steve was also a staunch advocate for the film tax credit, helping build Georgia into a production powerhouse through his leadership roles at Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC) and Georgia Production Partnership (GPP). Steve’s legacy was much more than his impressive resume – he was a great friend. Those who knew him know he had genuine warmth, a great sense of humor, and was always willing to jump in and help whenever needed. On behalf of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Film Office, our thoughts go out to Steve’s friends and family, the Tyler Perry Studios family, and especially to Steve’s wife and three children. He will certainly be missed."

Kelsey Moore, Executive Director, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition

"We are deeply saddened by Steve Mench’s sudden death, and extend our heartfelt condolences to Steve's family during this extremely difficult time, as well as to the entire Tyler Perry Studios team. He was widely known as a dedicated husband and father, cherishing the time he spent with family.

"Steve was an extraordinary leader in Georgia's film industry. His influence dates back decades, helping to build what today is a thriving industry in Georgia. Steve’s unwavering dedication, vision, and commitment to fostering the growth of our state's creative economy left an indelible mark on the industry he loved so deeply. During his tenure as GSEC’s Chairman, his leadership and vision guided us through pivotal moments. The legacy he leaves behind is a testament to the profound impact of his work and his spirit.

"Steve was not only a colleague but a friend and mentor to so many. His generosity, wisdom, and kindness will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."