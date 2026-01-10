Tyler Kinley returns to Braves in $3M deal

article

The Brief Reliever Tyler Kinley is staying in Atlanta on a one-year, $3 million deal with a 2027 option. Kinley was dominant after joining the Braves mid-season in 2024, posting a 0.72 ERA in 25 innings. Pitcher Ken Waldichuk was cut from the 40-man roster to facilitate the move.



The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Kinley to a one-year contract for the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

What we know:

The deal includes a salary of $3 million for 2026. The club option for the 2027 season is valued at $5.5 million with a $1.25 million buyout.

The backstory:

Kinley, 34, will return to Atlanta after appearing in 24 games for the Braves last season. Atlanta acquired him from the Colorado Rockies on July 30, and the right-hander pitched to a perfect 5-0 record with a 0.72 ERA over 25 innings for the club.

In 73 total games between the Braves and Rockies last year, he went 6-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 1.4 bWAR — 1.3 of which was earned during his time with Atlanta.

Kinley ranked in the 100th percentile among qualified pitchers last season in hard-hit rate, allowing a rate of just 29.6%.

The Florida native was originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB draft and was later chosen by the Minnesota Twins in the 2017 Rule 5 draft.

Dig deeper:

Atlanta designated left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk for assignment to make room for Kinley.

What's next:

Spring training for the Braves begins on Feb. 21 with the home opener set for March 27 against the Kansas City Royals.