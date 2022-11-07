Tydravevius Dozier funeral: Community remembers Chattooga High football player killed crash

The north Georgia community gathered to pay their final respects to a high school football player killed in a deadly crash.

Dozens came to the Summerville Baptist Church for a celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius Dozier.

Dozier along with 15-year-old Xavier Gray and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown died in a crash in Chattooga County last Sunday on Georgia Highway 114. Otis Tennard, Jr., 54, was also killed in the crash.

Four people were killed when the Audi RS5 they were in veered off the road, became airborne, and hit an embankment early Sunday morning, trooper said.

A fifth victim remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

All three attended Chattooga High School

The Georgia State Patrol is *still investigating the crash.