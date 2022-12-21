Crime in Georgia town hits 'new low' after someone steals 'the baby Jesus right before Christmas,' police say

article

Georgia police said crime hit a "new low" after someone stole expensive Nativity scene statues from outside a Catholic Church.

"We know that many in our community are shocked and disgusted over the theft of nativity scene pieces from St. Michael Catholic Church," the Tybee Island Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Monday. "We’re equally disappointed that someone would steal from one of our local houses of worship, especially during the holidays."

"Stealing the baby Jesus right before Christmas is a new low," the department added in another Facebook post.

Police responded to St. Michael Catholic Church on Saturday after someone reportedly broke a lock on a box containing a manger scene in front of the church. The suspect stole "all but the shepherds and wise men," police said in a statement of the crime.

A priest at the church, Father Jerry Ragan, reported that the stolen statues are worth an estimated $11,000, WJCL reported.

"It's been here 25 years, and it is dear to many people in the community and not just our own faith community but also the wider Tybee community," Ragan added to the outlet.

"You are always going to have the Grinch who steals Christmas, so there is a lot of heartbreak in the community that someone would do this," Ragan added. "But then again, Christ came into a world that was not perfect."

The investigation into the theft is ongoing, according to police. Fox News Digital reached out to the police department regarding updates on the case, but did not immediately receive a response.

