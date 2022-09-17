Two-year-old shot in accident involving another child

A 2-year-old from LaGrange is recovering after accidentally being shot by another child.

Earlier today, LaGrange police responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment on Old Airport Road.

Police had been told a toddler was shot.

Officers investigated the situation and found out another child in the home had accidentally pulled the trigger on the 2-year-old.

The 2-year-old child was sent to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the department for updates, but none were given at this time.

Officers ask anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

This is an ongoing investigation.