Two women who allegedly stole $3.5K of merchandise in Buford sought

Gwinnett County Police Department seeks public assistance in identifying two women who allegedly stole $3,500 worth of merchandise from a store in Buford.

On May 3, surveillance footage captured both women entering the Palmetto Moon store located at 3333 Buford Drive, where they concealed merchandise and left without paying.

Authorities have provided descriptions of the women in hopes of identifying them. The first suspect is described as a Black female in her early 20s with long black hair, wearing a red sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white shoes, and black eyeglasses. The second woman is described as a Black female in her early 20s with long black and red cornrows, wearing a red sweatsuit with white lettering and black flip-flops.

Gwinnett County Police Department detectives are urging anyone with information about the case to contact them at (770) 513-5300. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.