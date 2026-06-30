Two teens charged in Lilburn armed robbery and shooting

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The Brief Gwinnett County police arrested three teenagers following an investigation into a Lilburn armed robbery and shooting on April 25. Detectives seized multiple firearms, an automatic handgun switch, an altered AR-15 rifle and drugs during search warrants.



Gwinnett County police detectives arrested two teens and a juvenile following an armed robbery investigation stemming from a Lilburn shooting on April 25.

Lilburn armed robbery investigation

What we know:

A man told police he was attacked while trying to meet someone to make a purchase in the 2000 block of Hudson Drive in Lilburn. Multiple armed individuals confronted and assaulted the victim, who managed to escape after someone fired a shot.

Gwinnett County detectives identified Tyrell Jayden Robinson, 16, and Jermaine Jamar Bennett, 18, as suspects.

Officers charged both with armed robbery, aggravated assault and felony firearm possession.

Weapons seized in Gwinnett

By the numbers:

Search warrants led officers to seize multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle with an altered serial number and a handgun converted to fully automatic fire. Investigators also recovered marijuana, THC vape products and arrested a third juvenile suspect.

The juvenile faces charges of possessing a handgun under 18 and criminal use of an article with altered identification marks.

Unanswered shooting questions

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released what item the victim was trying to purchase during the scheduled meeting. It remains unclear if police are seeking any other armed individuals connected to the initial assault.