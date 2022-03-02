Two suspects from metro Atlanta arrested on felony drug charges in Crisp County

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects on identity fraud and felony drug possession charges, officials announced Wednesday.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Laphonso Badie and 23-year-old Adrianna Bailey were taken into custody following a traffic stop around 10:20 p.m. on March 1.

Bailey is a native of Decatur, while Badie is originally from Atlanta, police said.

Adrianna Bailey, a 23-year-old female, from Decatur, Georgia. (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies made the stop during a patrol near GA 401/I75 Exit 97. Authorities saw a silver Chevrolet Cruze sitting at the stop sign on an exit ramp for ‘an extended period of time’. A deputy noticed the smell of possible marijuana coming from inside the car.

After searching the car, authorities found bags of suspected marijuana, several debit and credit cards, checks, and notebooks containing several people's personal and banking information.

Laphonso Badie, a 37-year-old male from Atlanta was taken into custody on March 2, 2022 on fraud and felony drug possession charges. (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

Badie is charged with financial identity fraud, forgery in the 1st degree, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, and felony possession of marijuana.

Meanwhile, police said Bailey faces charges for financial identity fraud, forgery in the 3rd Degree, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, and felony possession of marijuana.

Badie and Bailey were arrested and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

