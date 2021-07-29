Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Officers, suspect smash through window during struggle at East Point post office, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police officers block off the entrance to the East Point Post Office on July 29, 2021. (FOX 5)

EAST POINT, Ga. - Two East Point police officers were injured after smashing through a plate glass window while fighting with a man suspected of fraud, police said.

It happened at the US Post Office located at 2905 East Point Street around 3:15 p.m. East Point police said they approached the man, who officers noticed had a handgun tucked into his right waistband.

The man started to argue with the officers and then physically fight them, police said. All three ended up going through the window in the lobby of the post office. 

The two officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with cuts and scrapes from the glass.

Grady Memorial Hospital (FOX 5)

The suspect got away. Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s with a slim build and standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. and saw police blocking the parking lot.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

_____

