Two men in stable condition after DeKalb County shooting

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The Brief Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two men injured on Fairington Road in DeKalb County. Both victims are listed in stable condition at a local hospital following the Saturday night incident. Investigators believe an unknown shooter opened fire on the men, who reportedly do not know each other.



DeKalb County police are searching for a shooter after two men were wounded late Saturday night on Fairington Road.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Fairington Road around 10:33 p.m.

As they arrived, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the two victims did not know each other and were shot by a third party.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or a possible motive for the violence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to help investigators.

You can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app. You may also text "DKPD" followed by your tip to 847411.