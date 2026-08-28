2 men arrested after drugs, guns found during Athens traffic stop

The Brief Officers arrested two 23-year-old men Wednesday during a traffic stop on East Dougherty Street, authorities said. Police recovered MDMA, marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials and two Mini Draco firearms. Deontai Rouse and Malik Tucker face multiple felony drug and firearm charges following the investigation.



Two men face felony drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs and firearms, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

What we know:

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday after spotting a black Dodge Charger with suspended registration leaving a parking deck on Washington Street, according to a police report. The car was pulled over near East Dougherty Street.

After detecting an odor of marijuana, officers searched the occupants and the vehicle, the report stated.

Police found a grocery bag in the driver's pocket containing approximately 20 MDMA pills. Inside a black backpack in the vehicle, officers located roughly 2.75 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material and a Mini Draco firearm, according to the police report.

Officers also recovered a second Mini Draco firearm in the driver's seat and several counterfeit $20 bills in the center console, the report added.

Police arrested Deontai Rouse, 23, of McIntyre and Malik Tucker, 23, of Gordon. Rouse is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and driving on a suspended registration.

Tucker is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Both men were booked into the Clarke County Jail, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if bond has been set for Rouse or Tucker.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity in the area is encouraged to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Drug Tip Line at 706-613-3297.