2 men arrested after drugs, guns found during Athens traffic stop
ATHENS, Ga. - Two men face felony drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs and firearms, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
What we know:
An officer initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday after spotting a black Dodge Charger with suspended registration leaving a parking deck on Washington Street, according to a police report. The car was pulled over near East Dougherty Street.
After detecting an odor of marijuana, officers searched the occupants and the vehicle, the report stated.
Police found a grocery bag in the driver's pocket containing approximately 20 MDMA pills. Inside a black backpack in the vehicle, officers located roughly 2.75 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material and a Mini Draco firearm, according to the police report.
Officers also recovered a second Mini Draco firearm in the driver's seat and several counterfeit $20 bills in the center console, the report added.
Police arrested Deontai Rouse, 23, of McIntyre and Malik Tucker, 23, of Gordon. Rouse is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and driving on a suspended registration.
Tucker is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.
Both men were booked into the Clarke County Jail, according to police.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if bond has been set for Rouse or Tucker.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity in the area is encouraged to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Drug Tip Line at 706-613-3297.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by a news release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and a police incident report.