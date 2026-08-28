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2 men arrested after drugs, guns found during Athens traffic stop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Athens-Clarke County
Published August 28, 2026 4:30 PM EDT
Published August 28, 2026 4:30 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Officers arrested two 23-year-old men Wednesday during a traffic stop on East Dougherty Street, authorities said.
    • Police recovered MDMA, marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials and two Mini Draco firearms.
    • Deontai Rouse and Malik Tucker face multiple felony drug and firearm charges following the investigation.

ATHENS, Ga. - Two men face felony drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs and firearms, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

What we know:

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday after spotting a black Dodge Charger with suspended registration leaving a parking deck on Washington Street, according to a police report. The car was pulled over near East Dougherty Street. 

After detecting an odor of marijuana, officers searched the occupants and the vehicle, the report stated. 

Police found a grocery bag in the driver's pocket containing approximately 20 MDMA pills. Inside a black backpack in the vehicle, officers located roughly 2.75 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material and a Mini Draco firearm, according to the police report.

Officers also recovered a second Mini Draco firearm in the driver's seat and several counterfeit $20 bills in the center console, the report added. 

Police arrested Deontai Rouse, 23, of McIntyre and Malik Tucker, 23, of Gordon. Rouse is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and driving on a suspended registration.

Tucker is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Both men were booked into the Clarke County Jail, according to police. 

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if bond has been set for Rouse or Tucker. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity in the area is encouraged to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Drug Tip Line at 706-613-3297.

The Source: Information in this story was provided by a news release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and a police incident report. 

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