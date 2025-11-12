Two longtime offenders arrested in Gordon County meth trafficking investigation

article

The Brief Two longtime offenders were arrested in a Gordon County meth trafficking investigation that began in September. Deputies seized large amounts of meth during arrests on October 23 and November 6 near Calhoun. Both suspects have lengthy drug-related criminal histories and remain in custody awaiting court appearances.



A two-month drug investigation has led to the arrests of two longtime offenders accused of trafficking methamphetamine in the Calhoun area, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators said the probe began in September after reports of drug activity at a private home on Landon Court near Calhoun. On October 23, deputies stopped and arrested 63-year-old Bruce Sterling Peace of Trion, Georgia, along Dews Pond Road, where they said he was found with a large amount of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and booked into the Gordon County Jail without incident.

Deputies continued the investigation and, on November 6, arrested 66-year-old Michael Simpson of 129 Landon Court. Officials said Simpson was taken into custody at a convenience store in the Scottsville community, also carrying a large quantity of methamphetamine. He was booked into the county jail, joining his co-defendant.

Both men are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and related offenses and remain in custody awaiting court appearances.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Peace is currently serving probation for a 40-year sentence stemming from a 2002 conviction for manufacturing methamphetamine in Chattooga County. Simpson’s record reportedly dates back to 1989 and includes nine arrests or convictions for drug-related crimes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how much methamphetamine was seized, whether additional suspects are being investigated, or when the men are expected to appear in court.