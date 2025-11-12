Two longtime offenders arrested in Gordon County meth trafficking investigation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A two-month drug investigation has led to the arrests of two longtime offenders accused of trafficking methamphetamine in the Calhoun area, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Investigators said the probe began in September after reports of drug activity at a private home on Landon Court near Calhoun. On October 23, deputies stopped and arrested 63-year-old Bruce Sterling Peace of Trion, Georgia, along Dews Pond Road, where they said he was found with a large amount of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and booked into the Gordon County Jail without incident.
Deputies continued the investigation and, on November 6, arrested 66-year-old Michael Simpson of 129 Landon Court. Officials said Simpson was taken into custody at a convenience store in the Scottsville community, also carrying a large quantity of methamphetamine. He was booked into the county jail, joining his co-defendant.
Both men are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and related offenses and remain in custody awaiting court appearances.
Dig deeper:
Authorities said Peace is currently serving probation for a 40-year sentence stemming from a 2002 conviction for manufacturing methamphetamine in Chattooga County. Simpson’s record reportedly dates back to 1989 and includes nine arrests or convictions for drug-related crimes.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said how much methamphetamine was seized, whether additional suspects are being investigated, or when the men are expected to appear in court.
The Source: The Gordon County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.