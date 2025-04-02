Two killed in Loganville house fire; no identities released

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Gwinnett County fire officials are investigating a house fire on Bay Cove Trail. (FOX 5)

The Brief Two people died, and three others were hospitalized following a house fire in Loganville early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the blaze at 4:07 a.m., finding flames on both floors of the two-story home and rescuing two unresponsive adults who later died. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with accidental sources not yet ruled out.



Two people were killed, and several others were hospitalized following a house fire that tore through a Loganville home early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning at around 4 a.m. on Bay Cove Trail.

The backstory:

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:07 a.m. on March 29 to the 3800 block of Bay Cove Trail SE after a caller reported being trapped in a bathroom with an adult female and said they were being overcome by smoke. Crews arrived on scene minutes later to find a two-story single-family home with visible flames on both the first and second floors.

Using ladders, firefighters entered the structure through second-floor windows and the basement. Two unresponsive adult victims were located and extricated through a front window, where medical crews immediately began treatment. Despite efforts, both were later confirmed dead.

Five patients were transported to area hospitals. Two adults were listed in critical condition, while a third adult and two juveniles who had escaped the home before firefighters arrived were taken to another hospital in stable condition.

What we know:

FOX 5 News learned on Wednesday that two of those transported to the hospital after the fire had died.

What we don't know:

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the identity of those killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Fire investigators said they were unable to rule out accidental sources.