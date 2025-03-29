5 hospitalized after early morning Loganville house fire

The Brief Five people were sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after a house fire in Loganville. Firefighters rescued two entrapped people from the burning home at around 4 a.m. The rescued pair was found unconscious and in critical condition. Gwinnett County fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, considering all possibilities.



Gwinnett County fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a house fire in Loganville that put five people in the hospital.

What we know:

The fire broke out early Saturday morning at around 4 a.m. on Bay Cove Trail.

The emergency call came from an adult trapped on the second floor of the home, along with another individual, according to Capt. Ryan McGiboney of the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they worked quickly to rescue the trapped individuals and search for anyone else.

"Moved them around, made entry through a window on the back of the house as well as on the front of the house," McGiboney explained. "We also had a third crew go in through the basement searching for other victims. Along their way, located two victims on the second story, they were able to get them out with a ladder through the front side of the house."

The two individuals were unconscious when they were found. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, one man and two minors managed to escape the burning home just before firefighters arrived and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. At least three of the victims were said to be experiencing symptoms of smoke inhalation.

What's next:

As of Saturday evening, fire investigators had not determined the cause of the fire, but said they were considering all possibilities.

A neighbor set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the affected family.

