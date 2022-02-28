Two injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Monday evening.

Officers were called out around 5:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. Atlanta police said two people were shot at that scene and driven to an area hospital before officers arrived.

Atlanta police investigate a double shooting at a gas station along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Feb. 28, 2022. (FOX 5)

Both were reportedly in stable condition.

Police tape blocked off a Shell gas stations and adjacent street, Gordon Terrace SW. Officer could be seen combing over the scene for evidence.

The circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for anyone in connection to the shooting.

The names of those shot have not been released.

