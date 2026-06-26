Two injured after plane departs Cleveland airpark and crashes

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The Brief A small plane crashed in a Cleveland field on Friday morning, leaving two people injured. First responders treated both occupants at the scene along Black Road before taking them to a hospital. Federal authorities are taking over the scene to investigate what caused the aircraft to go down.



A Boeing PT-17 crashed in a Cleveland field on Friday morning, sending two people to a regional hospital with injuries. Emergency crews rushed to the scene along Black Road after receiving 911 calls at 10:47 a.m.

Cleveland aircraft accident

What we know:

Emergency personnel from White County Fire Services, EMS, Emergency Management and the Sheriff's Office immediately swarmed the area near Hampton Hills Lane. Responders found the small plane in a field after it had departed from the nearby Mountain Airpark.

The two occupants on board suffered injuries and received initial evaluations from emergency workers on the scene. White County EMS then transported both individuals to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for medical treatment.

(L-R) Capt. Robbie Burke, Deputy Chief Terry Sosebee, and Firefighter Tommy Steen respond to the scene of a small plane crash in a field along Black Road in Cleveland June 26, 2026. (White County Office of Public Safety)

Federal crash investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities or current medical conditions of the two people who were inside the aircraft. It remains unclear what mechanical issues or environmental factors caused the Boeing PT-17 to go down shortly after takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the active investigation. Investigators have not released any initial findings regarding the exact cause of the accident.