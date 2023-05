article

Two murder suspects were recently arrested by the College Park Police Department.

Delmonte Wiggins, 29, was taken into custody without incident in South Fulton on May 8.

The police department did not say what murder he is suspected of committing.

On May 13, 20-year-old Zaibrian Minter was arrested for an incident on Feb. 1 at the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Old National Highway.