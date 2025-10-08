Two Clayton County jail officers arrested in contraband smuggling scheme

The Brief Two Clayton County jail officers and an inmate were arrested in a contraband smuggling investigation. Officials say contraband items like chargers and cellphones sold for thousands inside the jail. Sheriff Levon Allen reaffirmed his zero-tolerance policy, saying employees caught smuggling will be arrested.



Two Clayton County corrections officers and an inmate have been arrested in an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the county jail, Sheriff Levon Allen announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Sheriff Allen said he has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bringing illegal items behind bars, "no matter who you are."

The accused officers, identified as Ashley Victoria Lewis-Allen and K-9 Officer Leshawn Branch, are charged with bringing drugs into the jail and giving them to inmates. Inmate Donsheldon Lowe, who was already being held for hijacking a vehicle and probation violations, was also arrested for receiving the contraband.

What they're saying:

Captain Jason Bennett of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after surveillance video showed unusual activity among staff. "It is tough, because it's just a reminder that we still, after all the warnings from the sheriff, after the warnings from other command, after officers being arrested in our role, that people are still willing to put themselves at risk and other officers at risk," Bennett said.

According to Bennett, employees go through metal detectors when entering the jail, but some hide illegal substances on their bodies to avoid detection. "We have a checkpoint, but the problem is if you put something come in a checkpoint," he said.

Bennett added that the contraband sells for high prices inside the jail — as much as $1,500 for a charger and up to $3,000 for a cellphone. Investigators said Lewis-Allen told jail officials she was struggling financially and turned to selling contraband for extra income.

"The sheriff is not tolerating it. He has a zero tolerance policy of it and you will be found, and you will be arrested," Bennett said.

What's next:

Allen said the investigation remains ongoing.