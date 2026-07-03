Two charged after 19-year-old killed at Cobb apartments

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The Brief Two Marietta men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex. The victim, 19-year-old Giovani Scruggs, was found shot in the head inside a vehicle and later died at the hospital. Both suspects are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and are being held without bond.



Two Marietta men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

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What we know:

Cobb County police said detectives identified 18-year-old Mareece D. Adams and 19-year-old Markeise K. Adams as suspects in the shooting at the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road. Arrest warrants were obtained, and both men have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. They are being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The shooting happened around 2:34 p.m. on June 30 at the Stratford Ridge Apartments, located at 2650 Delk Road. Officers responding to the scene found 19-year-old Giovani Scruggs inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers provided first aid before he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not explained the relationship between the two suspects, who share the same last name or given a possible motive for the fatal shooting.

Mug shots for the suspects have not been provided at this time.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the case. Detectives said additional charges could be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.