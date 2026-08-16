Police search for alleged burglar caught on camera at Midtown vape shop

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for an alleged burglar who allegedly broke into Vapor Hub in Midtown Atlanta. The incident occurred early in the morning on July 26, 2026. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.



Atlanta police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual wanted in connection with an early morning burglary at a Midtown vape shop.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are working to identify the suspected burglar.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 26 at the Vapor Hub, located at 590 Piedmont Ave. NE.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a physical description, clothing details, or gender of the individual.

It is unclear what items or property were taken from the business during the break-in.

Officials have not stated how the individual gained entry to the building or if a vehicle was involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSGA to Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.