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Police search for alleged burglar caught on camera at Midtown vape shop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Midtown
Published August 16, 2026 11:01 PM EDT
Published August 16, 2026 11:01 PM EDT
article

Security footage shows an alleged burglar breaking into Vapor Hub on Piedmont Avenue NE in Midtown Atlanta on July 26. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for an alleged burglar who allegedly broke into Vapor Hub in Midtown Atlanta.
    • The incident occurred early in the morning on July 26, 2026.
    • Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual wanted in connection with an early morning burglary at a Midtown vape shop.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are working to identify the suspected burglar.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 26 at the Vapor Hub, located at 590 Piedmont Ave. NE.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a physical description, clothing details, or gender of the individual.

It is unclear what items or property were taken from the business during the break-in.

Officials have not stated how the individual gained entry to the building or if a vehicle was involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSGA to Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department. 

MidtownCrime and Public SafetyNewsAtlanta Police Department