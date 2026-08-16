Police search for alleged burglar caught on camera at Midtown vape shop
ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual wanted in connection with an early morning burglary at a Midtown vape shop.
What we know:
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are working to identify the suspected burglar.
The incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 26 at the Vapor Hub, located at 590 Piedmont Ave. NE.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a physical description, clothing details, or gender of the individual.
It is unclear what items or property were taken from the business during the break-in.
Officials have not stated how the individual gained entry to the building or if a vehicle was involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Tips can also be submitted online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSGA to Crime Stoppers.
Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department.