Gunman remains at large after apartment shooting on Delk Road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a Cobb County apartment Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Stratford Ridge Apartments located at 2560 Delk Road. According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers arrived to find a man had been shot.
He was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.
No one is in custody.
Cobb County Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
What we don't know:
It remains unknown what led up to the shooting or if the police have identified any potential suspects in the case. Authorities have not released the identity of the injured man or provided an update on his medical condition. It is also unclear whether the victim lived at the apartment complex or if anyone else was present when the gunfire erupted.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County Police Department, who provided the initial details on the shooting response and the ongoing investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.