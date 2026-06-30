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Gunman remains at large after apartment shooting on Delk Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County
Published June 30, 2026 6:16 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 6:16 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road.
    • A man was discovered with serious gunshot wounds at the scene and was immediately rushed to a local hospital.
    • No suspects are currently in custody, and the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a Cobb County apartment Tuesday afternoon. 

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Stratford Ridge Apartments located at 2560 Delk Road. According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers arrived to find a man had been shot. 

He was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. 

No one is in custody. 

Cobb County Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what led up to the shooting or if the police have identified any potential suspects in the case. Authorities have not released the identity of the injured man or provided an update on his medical condition. It is also unclear whether the victim lived at the apartment complex or if anyone else was present when the gunfire erupted.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County Police Department, who provided the initial details on the shooting response and the ongoing investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.

Cobb CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety