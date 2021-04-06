Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Two baby giraffes born days apart at Florida zoo

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
FOX 13 News

Baby giraffe takes first steps at Zoo Miami

Zookeepers at Zoo Miami watched a giraffe calf take its first steps, moments after being born.

MIAMI - Two baby giraffes were born just days apart at a South Florida zoo.

Zoo Miami says 14-year-old mom Mia and 4-year-old dad Malcolm welcomed a healthy baby boy on April 2. The still-unnamed calf is Mia's seventh baby and Malcolm's first.

Zookeepers said the baby boy weighed 181 pounds and is the 54th giraffe born at the zoo.

zoo miami baby giraffes ron magill split

(Photos courtesy: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami)

While that calf was making his exhibit debut on Monday, another newcomer was being born behind the scenes. Six-year-old Zuri gave birth to a 119-pound baby girl. Malcolm is also the father of this calf.

RELATED: Endangered black rhinoceros calf born at Zoo Miami

Giraffe pregnancies usually last about 15 months and the mother rarely, if ever, lies down while giving birth, zookeepers said.

zoo-miami-baby-giraffe-ron-magill-1.jpg

(Photo courtesy: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami)

"The baby falls about 4-6 feet to the floor where it receives quite an abrupt introduction to the world!" Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said. "Newborns stand nearly 6 feet tall at birth."

Giraffes in the wild have recently been elevated from a "species of least concern" to "vulnerable" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to significant reductions in their populations over the last several years, the zoo said.

zoo-miami-baby-giraffe-ron-magill-2.jpg

(Photo courtesy: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami)