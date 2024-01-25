Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Oconee County
9
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:20 AM EST until THU 11:16 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:32 AM EST until FRI 8:16 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Two Atlanta pedestrians struck Thursday morning in separate incidents

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles Thursday morning in separate incidents.

The first one happened shortly before 7 a.m. near North Highland Avenue NE and Ponce de Leon Avenue NE. The pedestrian was treated on scene for an injury to his leg.

The second incident happened around 7:25 a.m. near Memorial Drive and Hambrick Road. At 9:30 a.m., Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 that they were still waiting to find out if the pedestrian had been transported to a hospital.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.