Two Atlanta pedestrians struck Thursday morning in separate incidents
ATLANTA - Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles Thursday morning in separate incidents.
The first one happened shortly before 7 a.m. near North Highland Avenue NE and Ponce de Leon Avenue NE. The pedestrian was treated on scene for an injury to his leg.
The second incident happened around 7:25 a.m. near Memorial Drive and Hambrick Road. At 9:30 a.m., Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 that they were still waiting to find out if the pedestrian had been transported to a hospital.
