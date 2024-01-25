Two Atlanta pedestrians struck Thursday morning in separate incidents

Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles Thursday morning in separate incidents.

The first one happened shortly before 7 a.m. near North Highland Avenue NE and Ponce de Leon Avenue NE. The pedestrian was treated on scene for an injury to his leg.

The second incident happened around 7:25 a.m. near Memorial Drive and Hambrick Road. At 9:30 a.m., Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 that they were still waiting to find out if the pedestrian had been transported to a hospital.

This story is developing.