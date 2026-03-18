Sandy Springs arrest linked to deadly MDMA overdose at South Florida music festival

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The Brief Four people face charges after a Lawrenceville woman died from an MDMA overdose at a Miami music festival. Police arrested a Sandy Springs woman on March 17 who now faces extradition to Florida for conspiracy. Investigators say the group coordinated the purchase and delivery of the fatal drugs during the event.



A Sandy Springs woman was arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Georgia woman that occurred during the Ultra Music Festival in Miami last year.

Three others were also arrested in connection with the South Florida homicide.

Arrests made in Ultra festival death

What we know:

Carmen Lo, 25, was taken into custody on charges of conspiracy to commit homicide.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Lo and three others, 27-year-old Charlene Forti of Coral Springs, 25-year-old Hannah Le-Nguyen of Lawrenceville, and 26-year-old An Tan Ly of Parkland were arrested in connection to the death of Jenniha Le of Lawrenceville.

Charlene Forti (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Ly and Le-Nguyen were arrested on March 12 in Florida. They were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Detention Center in West Miami-Dade.

Lo was arrested on March 17 in Sandy Springs and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Investigation into Ultra Music Festival overdose

The backstory:

Le died on March 31, 2025, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Police in the city of Miami immediately opened an investigation believing her death may have been connected to illegal drugs.

Investigators determined that while Le was attending the ULTRA Music Festival with Le-Nguyen, she took a pressed Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pill. A short time later, she began to fall ill and eventually deteriorated to the point she needed to visit the medical tent at the festival. Miami Fire Rescue personnel rushed her to the hospital where she died.

According to investigators, Lo had connected Forti with Le-Nguyen; Forti had bought the MDMA with Le-Nguyen; Ly had delivered the MDMA to Le-Nguyen at ULTRA, and Le-Nguyen gave the pill to Le.

An autopsy by the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office determined she had died from acute MDMA toxicity.

Authorities issue drug distribution warning

What they're saying:

"The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to keeping our community safe. We will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who commit crimes are held accountable and brought to justice," the Sandy Springs Police Department posted on Facebook.

"Securing a capital murder charge in a drug-related death case is not easy, but the task force agents’ unrelenting investigative capabilities ensured that these four suspects are held accountable for bringing illegal drugs into our communities," said FDLE Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio. "These four arrests reflect the hard work and coordination between the FDLE, the State Attorney’s Office, and the Miami Police Department."

"Our Miami-Dade community is a welcoming place—vibrant, diverse, and alive with glorious activities, exciting nightlife, and a Caribbean and Latin culture you won’t find anywhere else in America or anywhere else in the world. It’s a place where visitors come to feel joy, connection, and learn about Florida’s unique beauty," said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. "But come play, don’t leave in a pine box. I want to let this be a clear warning: if you choose to sell or deliver drugs, you are responsible for the consequences. If someone dies because of the drugs you provide, we will hold you accountable."

"The City of Miami remains one of the most dynamic and welcoming destinations in the world, defined by its vibrant culture, diverse communities, and unmatched energy. Each year, visitors come to enjoy everything our city has to offer. We welcome those who choose to enjoy Miami responsibly. Let this be clear. The City of Miami will not tolerate the sale or distribution of illegal narcotics. Anyone engaged in drug trafficking or delivery will be held accountable. If the substances you provide result in serious bodily harm or death, the Miami Police Department will pursue all applicable charges to the fullest extent of the law," said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales. "Our mission is to protect life and ensure public safety. We will continue taking decisive action to safeguard our residents and visitors and preserve Miami as a place of enjoyment, not tragedy."

Unanswered questions in homicide case

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear when Carmen Lo will be extradited to Miami or if the suspects have retained legal counsel.

What's next:

Forti is charged with one count of first-degree murder. Forti and Lo face one count of conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful use of a communication device. Le-Nguyen and Ly are charged with possession of MDMA.

The investigation remains active.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting each case.