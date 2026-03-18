Pickens County student arrested for pipe bomb threat at junior high

The Brief A student at Pickens Junior High was arrested after allegedly threatening to bring a pipe bomb to school. A classmate reported the threat to a teacher, leading to an immediate investigation by school officials. Law enforcement cleared the campus and confirmed no explosives or weapons were found on the property.



The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is using the arrest of a student who is accused of making a bomb threat to remind parents and guardians to talk to their children.

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, a boy at Pickens Junior High School threatened to bring a pipe bomb onto campus to blow the school up on Wednesday. A classmate who overheard the threat reported it to a teacher. The boy was taken into custody by school administrators and school resource officers.

No weapons or explosives were found on campus after a sweep by law enforcement officials.

The child was charged with making terroristic threats and taken to the Youth Detention Center.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office assures the community that the campus is safe but asks parents to talk to their children about making such threats.

"With recent active assault incidents in our region, emotions and awareness are heightened. It is important that you have conversations with your children about the seriousness of threats. Statements like this are not jokes and will be treated as real threats," the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page. "These actions have real consequences and can result in arrest and detention."

Deputies also commended the students who reported the incident.

What we don't know:

The name of the child has not been released due to his age.