20 dead cats found in LaGrange home; dozens more rescued

The Brief Over 25 animals were rescued from an uninhabitable home in LaGrange last week. During the rescue operation, officers found 20 deceased cats. Investigators learned the homeowner had been receiving medical care for an extended period.



LaGrange animal control officers rescued over 25 cats and one dog from an uninhabitable home last week, but tragically found 20 cats had perished in the neglected conditions, police said.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the home on March 13 after receiving a tip that the animals had been left unattended for several days.

The rescue operation took multiple days, and all the surviving animals were taken to a local shelter, where they were receiving medical care and evaluations.

Investigators confirmed that the homeowner had been receiving medical care, leaving the animals vulnerable.

Code Enforcement officers assisted at the scene due to the home's condition.

The city and homeowner are working to bring the property back into compliance with building codes.

"The police department's primary priority in this case was the health and welfare of these animals," said Sergeant Matt Fowler. "We are grateful that we could step in to provide these pets with the medical attention they so desperately needed."

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the homeowner will face any charges.