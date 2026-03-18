One critically injured, suspect detained after shooting in Gordon County

The Brief One man was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Baker Circle. Authorities detained one individual at the scene while investigators gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses. Deputies recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting at the Gordon County home.



One person was critically injured and another detained following a shooting at a Gordon County home Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Baker Circle, off Dews Pond Road.

According to Sheriff Mitch Ralston, responding deputies found an injured man and immediately administered first aid; he was later flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators detained one man at the scene and spent the evening gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Deputies also recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Many details remain unclear, including a possible motive for the shooting or the relationship between the two men.

The sheriff’s office has not yet announced formal charges or provided an update on the victim’s condition following his transport to the hospital.