Two Atlanta men arrested in Washington County with large amount of drugs

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office intercepted an attempted contraband drop near Washington State Prison on the morning of Sept. 11, leading to the arrest of two Atlanta men.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol near Davisboro noticed a suspicious vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway close to the state prison. After monitoring the vehicle for a period of time, the deputy observed a passenger tossing a large trash bag out of the car window.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply, resulting in a brief pursuit. The deputy successfully brought the vehicle to a stop, and during the subsequent investigation, a significant amount of illegal drugs and other contraband were seized.

The sheriff's office has charged Byron Gearing, 45, and Demarcus Morgan, 27, both of Atlanta, with multiple felony offenses.

Gearing faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, and trading with inmates without the warden's consent.

Morgan, who was driving the vehicle, faces similar charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit a felony, and trading with inmates without consent. He is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, speeding, reckless driving, and several traffic violations.

Washington County Sheriff Cochran emphasized his team’s commitment to ensuring community safety and preventing illegal activity. "Our team is dedicated to staying vigilant and proactive in our efforts to protect the well-being of our community," Cochran said.

The investigation remains ongoing.