Two arrested in Gwinnett County Internet child exploitation sting

Investigators from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation (TRACE) Unit have arrested two individuals following successful undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operations. Yash Patel and Jacob Stipcak were taken into custody after engaging in online communication with undercover investigators posing as minors.

Yash Patel was arrested on Aug. 19 and faces multiple charges, including Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors, Use of Computer Services to Seduce, Solicit, Lure, or Entice Children, and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.

Jacob Stipcak was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors, and Use of Computer Services to Seduce, Solicit, Lure, or Entice Children.

The public is encouraged to report any relevant information through the Tip Line at 770.619.6655.