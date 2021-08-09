Two arrested for influencing witnesses in child molestation case, deputies say

article

Two people are behind bars for trying to have two key witnesses in a child molestation case recant their testimony, deputies said.

William Blake Caldwell, 34, was booked into the Carroll County jail on July 30 and charged initially with two counts of child molestation.

During the investigation, it was determined he and 32-year-old Haley Bowman had attempted to have the two victims, ages 11 and 13, recant their allegations, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowman was also arrested and both were charged with one count of influencing a witness.

Both Bowman and Caldwell remain in the Carroll County jail without bond.

