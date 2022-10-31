Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states

Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states.

On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.

That same day, the law enforcement groups went to another home in northwest, this time searching for suspect Andre Hill.

Officers said Hill was wanted for an aggravated assault that took place in Atlanta. He surrendered without incident.

In the video, you can hear Hill tell officers he had a gun on the property. Police seized that weapon.

The department said they're celebrating these two arrests in particular because both suspects were known gang members.

"We are proud of the units involved in these apprehensions as they work to make the city of Atlanta safer," they posted on Facebook.