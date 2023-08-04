Twitch streamer Kai Cenat in custody after Union Square Park giveaway turns violent

A massive crowd of thousands of people took over Union Square Park on Friday afternoon after a giveaway event thrown by a Twitch star turned violent, leaving several police officers injured and a number of people, including the influencer himself, in custody.

According to police, Kai Cenat, a Twitch streamer and YouTube creator with millions of followers, had posted on his social media platforms about a video game console giveaway – a "pop-up" event that drew large crowds of people.

As the post went viral, crowds began to gather in Union Square. By 4 p.m., the view from SkyFOX showed a massive throng of people running around the park, tearing down construction barriers, throwing objects, and setting off fire extinguishers.

Moments later, a black SUV was seen driving through the crowd with someone – possibly Cenat – standing up through the sunroof. The crowd began to follow the vehicle, which eventually sped away on East 17th Street.

"Kai Cenat said pop out and that's what the city did," one fan explained from the scene afterwards. "That's how we show love!"

"I love you guys to the fullest you guys are amazing," Cenat later posted on his Instagram. "THE LOVE FROM HOME BASE IS REAL. Please be safe."

Initial estimates from police put the crowd at 3,000 to 5,000 people. Witnesses told FOX 5 NY that they heard what sounded like gunfire and several people were trampled in the ensuing stampede.

"Everybody started running and going crazy," one bystander recalled, explaining that he fell due to a bad knee. "Everybody started running over me. I couldn't help it…I was scared. Everyone started running."

Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said several police officers, including himself, were injured by rioters as they tried to disperse the crowd, which they deemed an unauthorized gathering.

"Our officers were attacked. We were in there, we were crushed, we were pushed. I had officers on the floor," he recalled. "I was in the middle of the crowd. I was hit with multiple objects as well. I think I have a couple of injuries but I’ll figure it out when I have time to think about it."

Maddrey said a bus was called in to ferry detainees from the scene as police tried to get control of the situation. There were "many" arrests, he said, but a total number was not yet clear.

"We have encountered things like this before but never to this level of dangerousness where young people would not listen to our commands. They were fighting each other, they were hurting each other and they were turning their attacks on us," he continued. "We had to defend ourselves and we had to make arrests."

Among those detained was Cenat. The influencer was being held at one of the NYPD precincts and Maddrey said officers were "absolutely" considering filing charges against him.

"We have him," the chief offered. "We’ll discuss with our legal department about inciting a riot and other charges."

By 5 p.m., the crowd had begun to disperse, but the area remained chaotic. An hour later, the NYPD was still advising people to stay away and several trains were bypassing the area.

"People were suffering out here. It was a lot of people. It was uncontrolled, it took us a while to get it under control and a lot of people got hurt." — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey

Who is Kai Cenat?

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from "Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!" to his most recent video, "I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!"

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

With the Associated Press.