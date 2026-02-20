Twelve Midtown Hotel Atlantic Station evacuated after power failure

article

The Brief The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department ordered an immediate evacuation of Twelve Midtown Hotel due to unsafe water. A significant power disruption disabled the building's water filtration and pumping systems, rendering the supply non-potable. The hotel must remain vacant until Georgia Power and building management fully restore safe water service.



The Twelve Midtown Hotel – Atlantic Station has been ordered to be evacuated due to "unpotable water conditions."

What we know:

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) ordered the evacuation of the Twelve Midtown Hotel at Atlantic Station due to non-potable water conditions.

The order followed a power disruption that disabled the building’s clean water service.

Fire officials stated the hotel must remain vacant until the situation is fully resolved.

What they're saying:

"AFRD personnel are actively engaged on scene and working alongside building management and utility partners to ensure the safety of all occupants," the fire department wrote in a statement. "Georgia Power is working around the clock to resolve the power issue. Building management is assisting residents and guests with alternative accommodations."

A Georgia Power spokesperson says they are on standby for when repairs are completed inside the building:

"We understand how difficult this has been for residents of Twelve Midtown, and feel terrible that they are managing life without electricity at their homes. Our systems are fully operational, and we are able to serve the building - this outage does not stem from any from issues with equipment owned or managed by Georgia Power and its duration is currently beyond our control. Power can only be restored once the landlord completes any repairs that may be needed and confirms the building is ready to receive power from us. We are prepared to move quickly once that’s done."

A statement for Atlantic Station reads:

"We are aware of the temporary evacuation at Twelve Midtown due to a power outage affecting the building. The evacuation was directed by Atlanta Fire Rescue Department as a precaution until power is restored through generator or utility service. The power outage is not related to Atlantic Station infrastructure. For further information, please contact Atlanta Fire Rescue."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet specified whether the power disruption originated from a localized equipment failure within Atlantic Station or a broader grid issue.