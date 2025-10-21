Tuesday weather: Calm, cool start in metro Atlanta, weak cold front moving in

The Brief Tropical Storm Melissa expected to form today in the Caribbean 🌴 Weak cold front brings brief showers and gusty winds to north Georgia 🌬️ Dry, cool weather through week; rain returns late Sunday into Monday 🌧️



It’s a calm start to Tuesday across North Georgia, but the tropics are anything but quiet. We’re likely to see the official formation of Tropical Storm Melissa later today in the Caribbean.

Computer models show the storm developing before making a turn to the north, though it’s still unclear exactly when that turn will happen. A quicker shift would push it out into the Atlantic sooner, while a slower track could bring rain and wind impacts to parts of the Bahamas. For now, Melissa poses no direct threat to the U.S. East Coast.

Back home, Atlanta is waking up to cool and clear conditions, with temperatures near 50°F at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and 40s across much of North and Middle Georgia. A weak cold front will move in later today, bringing a few scattered showers — mainly to northwest Georgia — before fizzling out farther south and east.

Expect gusty winds behind the front and another push of cool air to keep temperatures steady through the rest of the workweek. Rain chances return by late Sunday into Monday, marking the next significant system on the horizon.

🌅 Morning: Clear skies, calm winds, chilly start in the 40s–50s

🌞 Afternoon: Partly cloudy with a few light showers north; highs in the mid-70s

🌙 Tonight: Clear and breezy, lows in the mid-to-upper 40s

🌬️ Wednesday–Friday: Mostly sunny and cool, highs near 70°, lows in the 40s

🌧️ Weekend: Dry for most of Saturday and early Sunday; rain chances rise late Sunday into Monday

🌀 In the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Melissa is developing in the Caribbean. Forecast models agree it will turn north later this week, likely sparing the U.S. coastline from direct impacts.