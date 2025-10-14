Tuesday Atlanta Weather: Despite cool start, warm day expected ahead

The Brief Metro Atlanta started Tuesday with cool morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but highs are expected to reach the low 80s under clear skies. Dry conditions will persist through Saturday, with the next chance of rain arriving Sunday as showers spread from northwest to southeast Georgia. Rainfall totals are expected to be light — generally under an inch — leaving the region’s rainfall deficit largely unchanged.



Metro Atlanta residents woke up to cool morning temperatures Tuesday, with most areas starting out in the 50s.

The mercury dipped as low as 46 degrees in Blue Ridge and 48 degrees in Hiawassee, while Jonesboro and Kennesaw both reported temperatures around 53 degrees. Newnan was among the warmer spots, sitting at 61 degrees just before sunrise.

Despite the cool start, expect a sharp turnaround by midday, with sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 80s — warmer than average for mid-October. The region will continue its stretch of dry weather, with no rain expected through the rest of the workweek.

The next real chance for rain arrives Sunday, when showers are expected to develop first in northwest Georgia before spreading south and east throughout the day. Rainfall totals are expected to be modest — most areas will see less than an inch, not enough to significantly reduce the region’s rainfall deficit.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic hurricane season remains active, but current systems pose no threat to Georgia. Hurricane Lorenzo continues to churn over open waters in the Atlantic and is not expected to affect U.S. weather.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s through Saturday, with lows in the 50s overnight. Scattered showers Sunday could bring slightly cooler temperatures to start next week.