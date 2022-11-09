Expand / Collapse search
2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road.

DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman, both in their 30s, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot in front of a few restaurants at the location.

Both were rushed to an area hospital for treatment. The man was in critical condition at the time and the woman was in stable condition, police say.

DeKalb County’s Homicide Assault unit is investigating.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Information about a possible shooter was not immediately available.