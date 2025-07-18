Tucker motel settles $6M in child sex trafficking case

The Brief Tucker Inn Incorporated agreed to a $6 million settlement with Dashaundra Hill, a survivor of child sex trafficking, who was trafficked at their hotel in 2015. Hill hopes the case will raise awareness and inspire other survivors, and plans to use part of the settlement to establish a safe home for trafficked girls. The settlement decision followed a $40 million jury verdict in a similar case, highlighting the need for hotels to intervene in suspicious activities.



A hotel in DeKalb County has agreed to pay $6 million to a survivor of child sex trafficking who says staff and owners ignored her abuse while she was trafficked on the property nearly a decade ago.

The case was nearing trial when Tucker Inn Inc. agreed to settle for $6 million. The decision came shortly after attorney Patrick McDonough secured a $40 million jury verdict in a similar case against a Decatur hotel.

What they're saying:

The survivor, Dashaundra Hill, was 15 years old when she was trafficked in 2015 by her half-sister at the former Super 8 motel off Lawrenceville Highway, now operating as America’s Best Value Inn. The business remains under the same ownership by Tucker Inn Incorporated.

"I felt like I was her slave for months on end, but I couldn’t get away," Hill said. "That was the hardest couple of months of my life."

According to Hill, she was sold to dozens of men over several days while staying at the hotel. She says hotel staff saw what was happening but failed to intervene.

"It makes me upset because I feel like if they would have stepped in, most of the things that I partook in, I would never have been forced to do," Hill said.

Hill was eventually rescued when police raided the motel in September 2015. She later filed a civil lawsuit against Tucker Inn Incorporated, represented by McDonough.

"It’s not that hard," McDonough said. "All they really have to do is not rent to children. And if they see something suspicious, they need to call the police."

According to McDonough, defense attorneys sought to keep the settlement confidential, but Hill declined.

"She wants to be able to bring awareness to this issue, really nationally," McDonough said.

Hill said she hopes the case inspires other survivors.

"I hope they’re able to heal. I hope that they’re able to find their voice," Hill said. "They still feel like they can’t fight their way out of whatever they’re going through. And that’s not true. You’re always able to fight."

Hill told reporters the settlement will help support her and her young son, and she plans to use a portion of the funds to establish a safe home for girls who have been trafficked.

The other side:

A representative for Tucker Inn Incorporated declined to comment on the case or the settlement.