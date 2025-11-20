Tucker forum weighs creating city police force as debate grows

Image 1 of 7 ▼ County leaders outline public safety upgrades during a community forum on Tucker’s policing future at Northlake Church of Christ on November 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief DeKalb officials highlighted major investments that improved response times, recruiting and police retention in Tucker. Tucker residents are open to a city-run police department if it is affordable and approved by referendum. Most Tucker crime involves car break-ins and thefts, prompting proposals for added aides and city-branded patrol cars.



Should Tucker create its own police department or continue relying on DeKalb County officers? That was the central question discussed Thursday night at Northlake Church of Christ.

The forum, hosted by the Tucker Civic Association, brought together the county’s top leaders, including Interim Police Chief Gregory Padrick and DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

What we know:

County officials walked residents through the steps they say are strengthening public safety across Tucker and the rest of DeKalb. They highlighted recent investments in technology, expanded recruiting and improved response times.

What they're saying:

Cochran-Johnson told the audience that the county has poured millions into upgrades since January and is seeing clear results. She cited faster response times, stronger officer retention and year-over-year increases in department applications.

Tucker City Councilman Roger Orlando, who campaigned on the possibility of forming a city police force, listened from the crowd before sharing his view that many residents in his district want a department of their own if the cost is reasonable.

"I did campaign on the city of Tucker entering into its own police department and breaking away from the De Kalb County government agreement," Orlando said. "It also would permit greater oversight by the city council and manager, mayor of our own police department."

Orlando said voters in his district were open to the idea as long as it remained affordable. He added that any actual move would require a referendum, potentially as soon as next November.

County leaders noted that most of Tucker’s crime continues to involve car break-ins, auto thefts and burglaries. They proposed adding two community service aides to the Tucker precinct to handle non-violent calls and suggested city-branded county patrol cars to help residents more clearly identify officers serving the city.

Orlando said DeKalb’s continued improvements could shift the debate.

"If the county makes the appropriate improvements like they’re suggesting this evening, then it might not be necessary to undertake a referendum or police department," he said.

What's next:

The city of Tucker has not taken an official position on forming its own department.