TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson face new pay delays

The Brief TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson are receiving back pay for the six-week government shutdown. A Homeland Security notice warns that future paychecks are paused until federal funding is restored. Officials have not confirmed when the next full pay cycle will resume for federal screeners.



TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport began receiving back pay Tuesday, but a new Department of Homeland Security notice warns that future paychecks are on hold until federal funding is restored.

What we know:

George Borek showed up at his Transportation Security Administration screening job on Tuesday and got blindsided. "I wound up getting an email," said Borek, a steward with the American Federation of Government Employees, the union representing TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Borek says DHS sent an email, indicating employees will receive back pay for the six weeks they did not draw a check during the shutdown. But the rest of the email put future pay in question. The email reads: "Any additional compensation owed you will be paid once DHS funding is restored. At this time, do not submit timecards for pay period 7 until further guidance is provided."

What they're saying:

"There’s no funding going forward," Borek said.

When asked if he knows if TSA employees will receive checks during the next pay period, Borek said, "As of right now, no. Today might be the last paycheck."

DHS has not been fully funded since the middle of February due to the continuing partial government shutdown. Record numbers of unpaid TSA workers called out. Many picked up part-time gigs. Others could not afford gas to get to work. The personnel shortage meant passengers waiting on security lines, at times, for hours. "It was frustrating every day," Borek said.

Borek says if employees don’t get paid, they could call out en mass again. "People are going to have to make some hard choices again whether they’re going to come in to work or not," he said.

Passengers could experience a repeat of the seemingly endless screening lines. "You’ll probably see the four-, five-hour lines again," Borek said.

Travelers are concerned but sympathetic. "It worries me for the people traveling, and it worries me for them," said Tammy Errigo, who flew into Atlanta from Ft. Lauderdale.

"I don’t blame them. I wouldn’t go work without a pay either," said Kamryn Deschauteurs, who flew in from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

TSA workers got part of their back pay last week. They’ll get the rest from Friday, April 10, through Thursday, April 16. Their next pay period is supposed to be two weeks from now.

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to DHS and the TSA and is awaiting a response.