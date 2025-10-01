TSA agents in Atlanta work without pay amid shutdown

The Brief Federal government shuts down after funding deal fails in Senate TSA union warns workers face financial strain if shutdown drags on Hartsfield-Jackson agents continue working without pay for now



The federal government officially shut down after lawmakers in Washington failed to reach a funding agreement, marking the first shutdown in nearly seven years.

What we know:

While benefit checks and mail delivery will continue, hundreds of thousands of federal workers across the country are being furloughed. President Biden has suggested the furloughs could eventually lead to cuts in the federal workforce.

At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where roughly 1,200 Transportation Security Administration employees work, the mood was described as "somber." TSA union spokesperson Aaron Barker said agents reported for duty Wednesday knowing they would not be paid until the shutdown ends.

RELATED: Government shutdown begins: Here's how it could impact Georgia

Barker said many TSA employees are worried about their next paycheck, which is due in two weeks, and fear a repeat of the 2018 shutdown that lasted 35 days. During that period, some workers were forced to sleep in their cars at the airport or take second jobs to make ends meet.

What they're saying:

"The average American citizen is living paycheck to paycheck," Barker said. "One missed paycheck could be detrimental for any household. It’s just sad."

Despite financial concerns, Barker said TSA employees are still reporting to work and continuing their duties without disruption. More Senate votes are expected, but so far, no deal is in sight to end the shutdown.