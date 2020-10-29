Trump to be in Georgia Sunday, Loeffler says

President Donald Trump will make another visit to Georgia ahead of Election Day in hopes of securing the state.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler tweeted Thursday morning that the president would in the Peach State on Sunday.

It is unclear where Trump will be making stops at.

FOX 5 has reached out to the White House for further information. This story is developing. Check back for details.

Trump is looking to keep Georgia in Republican hands as a recent poll shows he and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are essentially tied.

Biden made his first general election stop in the longtime red state on Tuesday. The former vice president told FOX 5 he "feels good" about his chances to win Georgia.

More than 3 million Georgians have already cast their ballot during the early voting period, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. His office expects record turnout to continue through Election day.

So far, more than 73 million Americans have already voted, absentee or by mail, and Trump and Biden are trying to energize the millions more who will vote in person on Tuesday.

While the Election Day vote traditionally favors Republicans and early votes tend toward Democrats, the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States, has injected new uncertainty about the makeup of the electorate.

