Tightened security around Fulton County Courthouse impacts local businesses

Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Roads closed, security tightened around courthouse

A show of force outside the Fulton County Courthouse as law enforcement increases security ahead of a possible indictment announcement of former President Donald Trump. Early Monday morning, a two-week long road closure went in place along with new barricades surrounding the courthouse.

ATLANTA - Ahead of a possible indictment announcement of former President Donald Trump in Georgia, authorities have put security measures in place outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

Pryor Street in front of the courthouse was closed Monday, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has also stopped street parking around the building for the next two weeks.

A nearby restaurant owner says the measures have impacted his business.

Jamrock Restaurant in downtown Atlanta

"At this time, we would normally have customers inside here," said Dexter Goodhall, Owner of Jamrock Restaurant in downtown Atlanta. He had time to speak to FOX 5 during what would normally be a lunchtime rush.

Goodhall says barriers and barricades are one thing, but the Pryor Street road closure in front of the courthouse, and the elimination of street parking around the building has begun to impact business.

Road closures and parking restrictions around the Fulton County Courthouse. (Credit; Atlanta Police Department)

"I'm going to feel the hurt anyway you take it," Goodhall said. "Because things like this, people don’t want to come downtown."

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says the road closure and street parking ban will be in place for two weeks. The agency says it is part of a large multi-agency security plan that includes measures both visible, and not visible.

"We just want to be extra safe for not only the people that work down here, but also people that have to conduct business here as well," said Natalie Ammons with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Security measures heighten outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

For Goodhall, he is hoping this month flies by so he can get back to what he does best.

"They say it’s for security reasons, but for me, it's a hurt for my business," he said. "It's going to be a rough two weeks."

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says they have also upped their patrols.