Attorney for alternate GOP electors must respond to Fulton County DA's motion

The judge overseeing the ongoing probe about election interference of Trump and others says an attorney for some alternate GOP electors who cast phony Electoral College votes for then President Donald Trump following the 2020 election must respond to a motion filed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has given attorney Kimberly Burroughs Debrow, who is representing 10 of the electors, until May 5 to respond to a motion made by DA Fani Willis asking a judge to disqualify the attorney. Prosecutors allege Debrow failed to inform her clients about those potential immunity deals last summer.

In a statement this week to FOX 5, Debrow called the motion "baseless, false, and offensive". She went on to say none of her clients in the case have committed any crimes. She defends her actions, saying she has "ethically and professionally" represented her clients.

A second defense attorney in the case, Holly Pierson says the DA’s allegations are "entirely false" and the court already has documents in its possession that will prove they are false.

The motion also claims several electors accused a fellow elector of breaking the law. Since the same lawyer, Kimberly Burroughs Debrow represents both the accused and the accusers; Willis writes it is an "ethical mess".