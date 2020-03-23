Truck drivers struggling to keep up with demand, but say there is no food shortage

On Monday, President Trump thanked truck drivers, among many other workers, who are helping the country function during this critical time. Some drivers said they are working more than ever to keep stores stocked.

"Us as an industry that we're in, we're not gonna stop, we'll keep doing what we're doing," said Josh Buckman, driver, and owner of Houston Brothers Trucking.

Buckman said the last few weeks have been some of the busiest of his career.

"We've seen some doubling in some areas, and some people upping their orders," said Buckman.

With families changing their shopping habits, stocking up in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, he said the trucking industry will be there to support the community.

"We're not going to run out of food," said Buckman. "Just get what you need," he said.

Buckman said in the last week, he's been called to drop off goods at massive underground food storage facilities he's never visited before.

"They've got 11 different buildings underground and docks," he said. "I think most of its cold storage," said Buckman.

These facilities, among others across the country, are filled with products waiting for pickup. When drivers arrive, Buckman says these companies are asking lots of questions to ensure the driver has been safely carrying cargo across the country.

"Everybody's on a heightened sense of 'no shortcuts,'" said Buckman.

Buckman said the federal government is also taking steps to help drivers deliver loads more quickly. They are relaxing requirements so drivers can make longer hauls, faster.

Buckman said he just hopes shoppers will adapt too and stop panic buying, so drivers can catch up to the demand for goods.

That way, no one will go without the supplies they need.

"If everybody does their part, we've gotten through everything else this country has faced, there's no doubt we can't get through this one," he said.

Buckman did say it has helped to have fewer drivers on the roads so he and his colleagues can get to their destinations more quickly.

